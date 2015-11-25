PARIS Nov 25 France's largest poultry processor LDC is accelerating investments in its plants and offering more support to farmers as it tries to raise production to counter heavy imports in its home market, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

LDC aims to capture 20 percent of the fresh chicken volumes currently accounted for by cheaper imports, which in turn represent about 40 percent of total chicken consumption in France, Denis Lambert said.

The group will complete over two years a planned 100 million euro ($106 million) investment to modernise plants acquired from agricultural group Avril, after initially projecting to invest the sum over five years, he told reporters.

LDC concluded in March the acquisition of poultry processing plants from Avril, and Lambert said it had now signed an agreement to buy two plants from cooperative Agrial after entering exclusive talks in October.

