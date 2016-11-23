PARIS Nov 23 French poultry group LDC expects its operating profit for the 2016/2017 financial year to rise 5 percent due to a drop in grain costs, it said on Wednesday.

France's largest poultry processor warned in May, when grain prices were trading at multi-month highs, that it could post a slight fall in first-half results. But a reversal on the grain markets due to ample global supplies helped it post higher interim results on Wednesday.

Maize and soybeans are two important ingredients in animal feed and make up about two-thirds of poultry production costs.

LDC's operating profit in the first six months of the 2016/17 fiscal year to August 31, stood at 91 million euros ($96 million) up from 82.3 million a year earlier. Sales rose 3.2 percent to 1.73 billion euros.

The group, whose brands include Loue, Marie and Le Gaulois, posted strong rises in its French poultry and prepared food sectors, but international profits fell mainly due to the reorganisation of its Polish branch Drop where it stopped chicken production to focus on more added-value poultry.

With grain markets still low and prospects seen improving in Poland, LDC is confident its operating profit for the 2016/2017 financial year to end-February can rise 5 percent from last year, it said.

The group's operating profit for 2015/16 stood at 158.6 million euros.

The group's performance will depend on the year-end holiday period, as well as prices of commodities like grains plus ingredients in its processed food such as salmon, butter and cheese which saw their prices rise in the last months.

LDC is interested in an acquisition in Europe and is in discussions with potential targets but is not in any formal takeover talks at this stage, Chief Executive Denis Lambert said.

"We are looking but we don't want to go in a new country to take over a struggling company because that would be two tough challenges," he said.

($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)