Oct 3 LDH Energy: * Ldh energy to be acquired by two investor groups * Louis dreyfus highbridge energy says an investment vehicle of Glenn Dubin and

an independent investor group agreed to buy substantially all the company's

outstanding equity * Louis dreyfus highbridge energy says on completion of the deal, ldh energy

will be rebranded castleton commodities international * Louis dreyfus highbridge energy says terms of the deal were not disclosed