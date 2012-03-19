(Adds detail, background)
March 19 Chinese solar company LDK Solar Co Ltd
lowered the top end of its fourth-quarter revenue
guidance range and said gross margins would be hit by falling
market prices for wafers and modules.
The company said on Monday revenues for the quarter would be
around $440 million to $450 million, down from its previous
forecast of $440 million to $520 million.
Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to post
revenue of $431.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LDK Solar, which will report fourth-quarter results on April
12, said gross margins were hurt by inventory write-down and the
realisation of impairment charges on purchase agreements.
The company forecast wafer shipments between 215 and 220
megawatts (MW) and cells and module shipments between 250 and
260 MW in the quarter. It had earlier projected wafer shipments
between 200 MW and 270 MW, and module shipments between 180 MW
and 270 MW.
Shares of LDK Solar closed at $4.90 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore. Editing by Mark
Potter)