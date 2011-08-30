(Corrects to change Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate for Q2
loss to 37 cents/share)
* Q2 loss $0.62/shr vs est loss $0.37/shr
* Q2 net sales $499.4 mln vs est $506.5 mln
* Sees Q3 rev of $630-$680 mln vs est $588.6 mln
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct in early trade
BANGALORE/LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 LDK Solar Co Ltd
suffered a quarterly loss as a sharp drop in solar wafer
prices forced it to write down millions of dollars in
inventories, but forecast revenue for the current quarter above
estimates on stabilizing prices.
The China-based company's shares, having lost 42 percent of
their value so far this year, rose as much as 6 percent to $6.18
in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The MAC Solar companies index rose 2.3 percent.
LDK said prices of its products were stabilizing and added
gross margins should improve in the second half of the year.
"We believe growth will resume in the second half of 2011,"
LDK Chief Executive Xiaofeng Peng said in a statement.
LDK, a major supplier of wafers and cells that are used to
build photovoltaic panels, was hammered this year following cuts
in generous solar subsidies in top markets Germany and Italy.
But the company, like Suntech Power and Trina Solar
Ltd , is hoping increased sales in smaller solar markets
such as the United States, China and India to push up revenue in
the second half.
LDK -- whose customers include JA Solar , MEMC
, Hyundai Heavy and Phoenix Solar
-- forecast third-quarter revenue of $630-$680 million. Wafer
shipments are expected to be 350-400 megawatts (MW), compared
with 429.2 MW in the second quarter.
Third-quarter module shipments are expected to expand
markedly to between 250 MW and 300 MW from 79.4 MW in the second
quarter.
Gross margin, which had plunged to 2.2 percent in the second
quarter with an average selling price for wafers of 66 cents per
watt, is expected to be 11 to 16 percent in the third quarter.
LDK said it plans to spin off its polysilicon business to
raise cash to help pay down some of its more than $2.2 billion
in short-term debt.
On Monday, however, executives gave no clues as to the
timing of the spin-off, saying on a conference call with
analysts that the company was preparing for an initial public
offering by making sure the business was profitable and making
good progress.
The company reported a second-quarter loss of $87.7 million,
or 62 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with a
net profit last year of $45 million, or 36 cents per ADS.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 37 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 12 percent to $499.4 million, against market
estimates of $506.5 million.
LDK shares shed some of their initial gains and were trading
up 1.5 percent at $5.93 in late morning trade.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in BANGALORE and Nichola Groom in
LOS ANGELES; Editing by Don Sebastian and Gopakumar Warrier)