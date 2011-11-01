Nov 1 LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N on Tuesday broke
ground on a new, 30,000 metric ton polysilicon manufacturing
facility in China that will sharply increase the company's
annual output of the solar industry's key raw material.
In a statement, LDK said the factory would bring its annual
polysilicon production capacity to 55,000 MT by the end of
2013. That's up from the annual capacity of 25,000 MT the
company will reach in the middle of next year.
The new facility is located in Honhot, the capital of Inner
Mongolia, and is part of a plan to establish a renewable energy
manufacturing hub in that region.
LDK, which makes solar wafers, cells and modules, has been
ramping up its production of polysilicon aggressively in recent
years. It aims to be one of the largest polysilicon producers
in the world.
The company has said it plans to spin off its polysilicon
business to raise cash to help pay down debt, but has given no
clues as to the timing of such a move.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)