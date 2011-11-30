BRIEF-CHMP additionally recommends Avexis to discuss potential in a future meeting with EMA
* Says CHMP additionally recommended Avexis discuss potential for conditional marketing authorization in a future meeting with EMA
Nov 30 LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N said on Wednesday it planned to issue 3 billion yuan ($470.5 million) of notes to institutional investors in China.
The Chinese solar company said China Mincheng Banking Corp would act as underwriter, and proceeds of the offering would be used to replace short-term debts.
LDK's short-term debt load has been a concern for investors. As of Sept. 30, LDK had $2.35 billion in short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term borrowings.
The notes will be issued in four tranches between next week and the third quarter of 2012, LDK said in a statement. (Reporting by Nichola Groom)
* Says CHMP additionally recommended Avexis discuss potential for conditional marketing authorization in a future meeting with EMA
* PPG Industries Inc says Universal Display will invest $15 million in PPG's Barberton, Ohio, manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rosetta Genomics announces key U.S. patent allowances for two RosettaGx RevealTM microRNAs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: