Nov 30 LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N said on Wednesday it planned to issue 3 billion yuan ($470.5 million) of notes to institutional investors in China.

The Chinese solar company said China Mincheng Banking Corp would act as underwriter, and proceeds of the offering would be used to replace short-term debts.

LDK's short-term debt load has been a concern for investors. As of Sept. 30, LDK had $2.35 billion in short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term borrowings.

The notes will be issued in four tranches between next week and the third quarter of 2012, LDK said in a statement. (Reporting by Nichola Groom)