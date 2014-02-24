Feb 24 Debt-laden Chinese solar company LDK Solar Co Ltd said it filed an application for provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands.

LDK Solar, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, said it has made "considerable progress" in its discussions with key offshore creditors.

The filing does not affect LDK Solar's operations in China and it has no intention of initiating any more debt restructuring proceedings in that jurisdiction, the company said on Monday.