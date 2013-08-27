Aug 27 China's LDK Solar Co Ltd posted a
smaller second-quarter loss than a year ago and said it was
seeing the early signs of a recovery in the solar panel market.
Its net loss narrowed to $165.3 million, or 97 cents per
American Depositary Share (ADS), from $254.3 million, or $2 per
ADS, in the second quarter of 2012.
The debt-laden company's revenue more than halved to $114.7
million.
LDK is one of the most heavily indebted Chinese solar
companies, with a majority of its debt due next year. Chinese
solar companies piled on debt over the past two years to expand
output, eventually leading to a glut that sent prices of panels
tumbling.