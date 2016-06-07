Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, a maker of orthopedic reconstructive products, said it would buy LDR Holding Corp in a deal valued at about $1 billion to expand its presence in the spine market.
Zimmer said it will offer LDR shareholders $37 for each share they hold, a premium of about 64 percent to LDR's Monday close.
Founded in France in 2000, LDR develops surgical technology for spine disorders. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."