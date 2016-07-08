FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 8 Emerson Electric's
alternator unit Leroy Somer is expected to attract firm
offers from two Chinese companies as well as one buyout group in
a potential 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal, people familiar
with the matter said.
Private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), as well
as Wolong Electric and another Chinese company are
currently conducting due diligence on Leroy Somer and preparing
to hand in final bids later this month, the sources said.
Emerson wants to focus its business on process automation as
well as heating and air conditioning and in April launched the
sale of its Motors and Drives unit, which consists mainly of
Leroy Somer. It wants to chose a buyer before the August summer
break, one of the people said.
CD&R declined to comment, while Emerson, Wolong and the
French government were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Gilles Guillaume)