LONDON Jan 19 Lead prices have bounced
following a mine closure, which one analyst said could herald
similar moves in other metals as sharp market falls threaten the
profitability of high cost mines.
Three-month lead on the London Metal Exchange was
the only metal in positive territory on Monday, closing 0.4
percent higher at $1,857 a tonne after surging 3.9 percent on
Friday.
Prices jumped on expectations of lower supplies after
Toronto-listed Invernia Inc. said on Friday it would
suspend operations at its Paroo Station Mine in Western
Australia, the world's largest lead carbonate mine.
"The current LME lead price has dropped well below
sustainable levels and cannot support profitable ongoing
operations," Chief Executive Wayne Richardson said in a
statement. (bit.ly/1Bu2Y4s)
Lead prices tumbled by a quarter from late July last year
until hitting a 30-month low of $1,743 a tonne last week.
The mine, which was forecast to produce about 80,000 tonnes
of lead in concentrate last year, is unusual because it only
produces lead, unlike most other lead operations which also
produce sister metal zinc.
"That (80,000 tonnes) is approximately how much you're going
to lose and that's substantial in the lead market," said Stephen
Briggs, metals strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"It's a very special type of lead concentrate so it's not
that easy to replace with other stuff. That's why the lead price
is substantially outperforming the other metals."
Although the closure has no direct impact on other metals,
it could provide a signal of how last week's sharp declines in
metals prices may force other closures, Briggs added.
"It makes the market aware that we're in the mode now that
we're looking for mine closures in response to these price
declines."
Copper slid to 5-1/2 year lows last week while other metals
hit the weakest levels in many months -- 11 months for nickel,
nine months for zinc and eight months for aluminium.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)