LONDON, June 28 Lead prices are expected to outpace most other metals in the second half due to strong seasonal demand for car batteries and tepid supply growth, but a wild card is hidden inventories used for financing deals.

Benchmark three-month lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has shed nearly 12 percent so far this year, dragged down with other industrial metals as investors worry about economic growth and demand, especially in top metals consumer China.

But it has outperformed all other base metals this year, apart from zinc.

"We believe lead has some of the strongest fundamentals among the base metals so the metal should continue the gradual transition towards deficits from 2014 onward," said metals strategist Michael Widmer at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The global lead market is forecast to have a surplus of 42,000 tonnes this year, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said in April.

But a persistent lack of scrap metal could help drive the overall surplus to a deficit, Widmer said, noting the extreme tightness seen earlier in the year has dissipated somewhat.

Recycled, or scrap lead is key for the sector since it accounts for more than half of all refined lead produced in the world and 80 percent in the United States.

At the same time, world lead mine supply growth is forecast to slow this year to 3.5 percent, down from over 12 percent in 2012, the ILZSG said in April.

"The market still doesn't have all the material required to push it into sustained surplus," Widmer said.

On the demand side, lead consumption seasonally increases in the second half of the year as battery makers prepare for the peak winter season when car batteries tend to die and need to be replaced.

"In the second half you will probably see a lead market slightly under supplied," said Colin Hamilton, head of global commodities research at Macquarie in London.

"I wouldn't say it's a market to get overweight this year, but compared to peers the seasonality will favour it."

INVENTORY UNCERTAINTY

While availability of lead may be relatively tight, some analysts say some of the data showing shortages can be misleading, such as the determination by the ILZSG that the market was in a 31,000 tonne deficit in the first four months of the year.

"We are sceptical (about the deficit)," said metals strategist Stephen Briggs at BNP Paribas.

Hamilton at Macquarie agreed, saying that consumption appeared to be overstated, both in top consumer China and the rest of the world.

Part of the issue is the sharp decline of inventories at LME warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL, which have slid by 38 percent to 198,300 tonnes this year, which was used to calculate "apparent demand", he said.

Many of those stocks have not gone to consumption, but have been used for financing deals and are stashed away in warehouses not registered with the LME, Hamilton said.

"Some of the stocks have come out of LME and are being financed but will end up back in the LME (warehouses)."

Rising demand in the second half should see more stocks used for actual consumption, he added.

Briggs has been advising clients to lock in a trade that does not depend on lead rising outright - since the whole base metals complex is being buffeted by macro-economic sentiment - but outperforming copper.

Since copper is expected to be weighed down by heavy supply from new mines in the second half, Briggs is suggesting a relative value trade - shorting copper versus going long a basket of lead, tin and zinc.

