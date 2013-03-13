* Scrap supply improves after LME lead price recovers

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, March 13 Premiums to secure spot lead deliveries in Europe have dropped by close to 30 percent as the panic buying seen late last year has subsided, with refiners finally able to raise production due to cheaper and more plentiful scrap supply.

Premiums are paid above the London Metal Exchange cash price to cover delivery costs for physical lead, such as transport and insurance, but they also vary according to supply-demand dynamics.

In October last year, European spot premiums for ex-works producer, secondary lead doubled in the space of three weeks to hit a four-year high of $100-140 a tonne. Trade sources say they are currently at around $85-90 a tonne.

"We're seeing premiums back to non panic levels, but they're still high. I'd like to get some lead and have been told the nearest lead to me is in Genoa, and that's only some hundreds of tonnes," said a physical lead trader.

After struggling with soaring scrap prices late last year that forced lead recyclers to demand higher premiums, scrap lead feed has finally resurfaced this year following a recovery in LME prices in December and January.

Scrap is traditionally priced as a percentage of the LME price, so higher prices usually tempt scrap traders to sell. About 70 percent of the 9.4 million tonnes of lead produced annually is made by recycling old, scrap batteries.

"Everybody has done their buying on long term contracts and I don't feel the same fear I felt late last year,' said a second physical lead trader.

A third physical trader said lead premiums were also cheaper due to Glencore reopening its Portovesme lead and zinc smelter in Italy.

"I think the spot market will be quiet until September. Everyone's looking to the second quarter when demand backs off and they've taken a conservative approach to how much scrap they expect to get. There shouldn't be any panic," said the first industry source.

He added however, that overall lead supply in Europe remains tight and premiums won't fall far, if at all. A smelter in Morocco and Bulgaria shut down last year, while there has been further talk of outages in Bulgaria this year.

Meanwhile in LME warehouses in Europe, about 122,000 tonnes of the 133,000 tonnes of lead is located in Antwerp and Vlissingen, where there is a costly, multi-month wait for metal that renders the stock practically unavailable.