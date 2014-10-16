Oct 16 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 45 percent and 39 percent stakes in two Shanghai units of Germany's Diasys Diagnostic Systems for 340.6 million yuan (55.63 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 113.5 million yuan in private placement to boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 17

