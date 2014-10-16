BRIEF-Abivax FY net loss narrows to 14.3 million euros
* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
Oct 16 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 45 percent and 39 percent stakes in two Shanghai units of Germany's Diasys Diagnostic Systems for 340.6 million yuan (55.63 million US dollar) via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 113.5 million yuan in private placement to boost working capital
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1txp4QD; bit.ly/1stH0b1
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.