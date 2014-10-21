BRIEF-Urbanimmersive says signing of reseller agreement with Images & Mots
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Leadmedia Group SA :
* H1 revenue 15.0 million euros versus 9.7 million euros last year
* H1 EBITDA 1.21 million euros versus 0.99 million euros last year
* Is confident of financial growth in H2 Source text: bit.ly/1wsBXdA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, March 16 McDonald's Corp quickly deleted a tweet sent from the company's handle slamming U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and said its official Twitter account had been compromised.
* Terago's chief financial officer, Joe Prodan is leaving Terago