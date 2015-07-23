TEL AVIV, July 23 U.S.-Israeli start-up
Leadspace, which develops predictive analytics technology, has
raised $18 million in new funding led by Battery Ventures, the
company said on Thursday.
Leadspace, whose software is aimed at business-to-business
companies, said it has over 100 customers including Oracle
and Microsoft.
Its technology searches lead databases, social media and web
resources to help companies better understand customer leads and
prospects.
Leadspace, with offices in San Francisco and Israel, is led
by Doug Bewsher, the former chief marketing officer of
Salesforce.com.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)