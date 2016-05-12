Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Lealea Hotels & Resorts :
* Says it to issue 4 million new shares at tentative issue price of T$28 per share
* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering and 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds to be used to repay loans
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yQY2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order