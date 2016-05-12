May 12 Lealea Hotels & Resorts :

* Says it to issue 4 million new shares at tentative issue price of T$28 per share

* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering and 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds to be used to repay loans

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yQY2

