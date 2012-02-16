PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Feb 16 Leap Wireless International posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations even as it narrowed its quarterly loss from the year-ago quarter.
The provider of prepaid wireless services to cost conscious customers recorded a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $249.4 million or $3.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $767.4 million from $708 million. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $807.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.