NEW YORK Feb 16 Leap Wireless International posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations even as it narrowed its quarterly loss from the year-ago quarter.

The provider of prepaid wireless services to cost conscious customers recorded a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $249.4 million or $3.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $767.4 million from $708 million. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $807.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernard Orr)