NEW YORK Nov 26 LeapFrog Enterprises Inc , the maker of educational electronics for kids whose missed sales estimates have pushed its shares down 30 percent this year, is attracting some big-name value fund managers who are betting the company will either rebound during the holiday season or be bought by a rival.

Royce Funds, Franklin Templeton and Oppenheimer Funds are among the 29 fund companies that added LeapFrog to their portfolios last quarter, a 45 percent jump from the quarter before, according to Morningstar.

The attraction is twofold, fund managers said. If the company's newest product, a video game system called LeapTV that Wal-Mart and other major retailers named as a top toy for the 2014 holidays, does well, it will confound pessimistic analysts and make up for declining sales of the LeapPad, the company's tablet computer for children.

If it doesn't, the $397 million company could become an target for rivals such as Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc . Either would likely pay a premium for LeapFrog on the strength of its brand name, which is particularly strong for products aimed at preschoolers, fund managers said.

"No one knows whether (LeapTV) will be successful or not," said Denis Amato, who bought the shares for the Ancora Micro Cap fund this year. "But we do know that there's a lot of people out there who would want to add that brand name to their cupboards." Ancora is the only small-cap value fund whose year to date performance is ahead of the Russell 2000 index, according to Morningstar data.

DECLINING SALES

LeapFrog, which didn't respond to requests for comment on this story, reported that revenue fell 44 percent to $114 million in its most recent quarter, missing both analyst estimates and its own guidance of between $125 million and $130 million. Company executives cited delays in the production of LeapTV, which was offered for sale in late October for $149 in most English-speaking countries, as a major reason for the decline during a conference call with analysts.

Emeryville, California-based LeapFrog also lowered its 2015 fiscal year revenue guidance to as low as $450 million from $480 million, in part because of discounting the price of its LeapPad tablet in order to reduce inventories.

Several analysts, in turn, lowered their ratings on the company. Seven of the 10 analysts tracked by Reuters who cover the company have a hold rating on its shares, with three rating it a buy.

Stephanie Wissink, a senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co, lowered her rating on the company from buy to hold on Nov. 4 because of concern that the company's new products won't make up for declines in its tablet business.

A take-out by a rival is now the best case for owning LeapFrog, she said.

"Investors who are buying now are hoping that this is the bottom," she said. "The big guys are waiting for them to miss again so they can offer a buyout near cash value."

Mattel, the largest toymaker, would be the most likely bidder because the company is looking for ways to make up for the revenue it will lose in 2016 when its license to make dolls around Walt Disney's Princess and "Frozen" lines expires, Wissink said. Hasbro, the second-largest toymaker, acquired the license in September, leaving Mattel looking for deals in the $500 to $700 million dollar range, she said.

Mattel did not respond to a request to comment.

Despite falling sales, LeapFrog's cash level has remained strong, said Dave King, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners. The company reported $113 million in cash on its balance sheet in its most recent quarter, a jump of 42 percent compared with the same time last year. That represents about $1.59 a share, or nearly 30 percent of its Monday closing price of $5.64. Overall, the company trades at slightly below book value, about $5.80 per share, King noted.

Yet King remains cautious, particularly because the majority of the company's revenue comes during the second half of the year. Should its products falter - or if overall sales sink at Wal-Mart, Target, or Toys R Us, which together represent approximately 54 percent of the company's gross sales - then it will have few options for a quick turnaround, he said.

Wissink, the Piper Jaffray analyst, said that the company's brand name now represents its best asset.

"This is a company that's been known for its innovation-driven growth in an industry without a lot of innovation," she said. "Even if it stopped making hardware and software, its brand alone will look more attractive if its rivals get desperate."

