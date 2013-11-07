Nov 7 LeapFrog Enterprises Inc lost its
bounce this week after the maker of electronic tablets for young
children warned of weak holiday sales, but toy industry experts
say the company has turned Grinch on investors too soon.
LeapFrog shares slid 11 percent this week after the maker of
LeapPad Ultra devices said holiday-quarter sales would be much
lower than expected because of increasing competition and weak
consumer spending.
The comments fueled concerns about the tough environment for
toymakers during the upcoming holiday season, which they depend
on for more than a third of full-year sales.
Skeptics have questioned the business model for kiddie
tablets. Are parents still willing to pay $150 for a tablet that
their toddler will soon grow out of, or will they add a few free
apps to their iPad and share?
But many analysts say LeapFrog's dour outlook, based on a
weak October when uncertainty around the U.S. government
shutdown hit consumer spending, is unlikely to be borne out.
"It's difficult to believe that (LeapFrog's) holiday sales
in the U.S. will decline at a mid-teens rate," Piper Jaffray
analyst Stephanie Wissink wrote in a note.
Yes, there is competition from Apple Inc's iPad and
other tablet apps as well as rivals such as the Toys R Us
Tabeo, Kurio 7s and Vtech's Innotab. But these are
not new threats.
"I don't see the iPad this Christmas being a different
threat than it had been during the back-to-school season," said
Wissink.
Wissink called the severity of the outlook cut a surprise as
her checks with retailers did not show a high degree of caution
while placing orders.
Children's tablets such as the LeapPad have an advantage for
parents of young children because of their specialist software
and parental controls, the experts say, and at least some
shoppers agree.
"The iPad is for everyone, this is specific for the child.
The color scheme and size makes children feel like its more
applicable to them," said Long Island resident Kwaku Boah, who
bought a LeapPad for his 7-year old niece at a Toys R Us.
SPECIALIZED ENOUGH TO SURVIVE?
Tablets and their cheaper alternatives have proven severe
competitors to makers of dedicated services ranging from GPS
navigation to exercise and dieting programs.
But Laurie Schacht, co-publisher of industry publication The
Toy Insider, says educational tablets have held their edge
because of their specialist formats and controls that help
parents monitor a child's activity.
Tablets such as the Kurio provide features such as allowing
parents to create different profiles for each child, deciding
which apps to download and controlling how long it is used.
The XO tablet from Vivitar lets children choose a dream
profession and provides apps that give them experiences to play
out that profession.
Schacht said the Ultra had impressive features for its
$149.99 price tag, including front and rear facing cameras,
hardened casing, educator-approved content and parental
controls. That's half the price of the cheapest iPad Mini.
"Most (educational tablets) really have their finger on what
consumers want. I think they all will do well during the holiday
season," Schacht said.
LeapFrog forecast full-year sales of $570 million to $590
million. Analysts on average were expecting sales of $632.5
million before Monday's warning.
Even after the warning, the average analyst forecast for
full-year sales was $607.8 million, according to StarMine data.
Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst Edward Woo was more
cautious about the holiday quarter at a time when consumers are
cutting back on discretionary spending on everything from
jewelry to restaurant meals.
According to Woo's retailer checks, LeapFrog's new LeapPad 2
Power and Ultra tablets are facing lower demand compared to last
year's LeapPad 2.
"The fact that they cut (the forecast) so much leads you to
believe that the company is seeing a lot more bad news than
we're seeing."
Of 10 analysts covering LeapFrog, three have a "buy" or the
equivalent rating on its stock, while seven have a "hold,"
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Until Monday's warning, LeapFrog shares were little changed
for the year. The stock closed at $7.73 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Marina Lopes in New York and Maria
Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)