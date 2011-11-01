(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.35 vs est. $0.27
* Q3 sales $151 mln vs est. $141.5 mln
* Sees FY 2011 EPS $$0.17-$0.22 vs est. $0.21
* Sees FY 2011 sales $435-445 million
Nov 1 Educational toymaker LeapFrog Enterprises
Inc's third-quarter profit beat market expectations
helped by the sales of its LeapPad, and the company raised its
full-year outlook heading into the key holiday selling season.
For the full-year 2011, the company -- known mostly for its
interactive reading systems, educational games, books and
learning toys in five languages -- expects to earn 17-22 cents a
share on sales of $435-445 million.
In the second quarter, the company said it expected to earn
15-20 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to earn 21
cents a share on revenue of $436.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company earned $23 million or 35
cents a share, surpassing analysts' expectations of 27 cents a
share.
Sales rose 9 percent to $151 million, beating analysts'
expectations of $141.5 million.
Shares of the company -- whose LeapPad Explorer tablet is
expected to be among the top toy picks this holiday season --
closed at $3.77 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)