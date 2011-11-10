JAKARTA Nov 10 LeapFrog Investments, a U.S. fund focused on insurance-related firms, is looking to buy minority stakes in companies in Indonesia and the Philippines next year to tap markets it sees as under-penetrated, its founder told Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. fund, founded in 2008 with $135 million of capital, was launched to look for ways to capitalise on the micro-insurance sector in Asia and Africa where a vast low to middle income population still lives without any insurance.

"Both region's economies are rising, and valuations are still relatively reasonable," said Andrew Kuper, LeapFrog's founder and president, in a telephone interview from Sydney.

He said the fund was looking into the historical performance of the micro credit industry, and both the Philipines and Indonesia scored well.

Kuper, a South African, said that he expected the fund will close a deal to buy a Philippine insurance-related firm early next year, while it has up to $20 million for a potential deal in Indonesia in 2012 as well.

LeapFrog has also discussed with local investors the possibility of a joint bid to buy an Indonesian target to enter Southeast Asia's biggest economy, he said.

BNI Life, a life insurance unit of Bank Negara Indonesia , is looking for strategic partners, while bankers say Panin Life, a unit of Panin Insurance, is also looking to sell a significant minority stake to a potential partner.

In April, Japan's largest property and casualty insurer MS&AD paid over $800 million to acquire a 50 percent stake in the life insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas, one of an increasing number of acquisition deals by foreign players in the Indonesian financial industry this year.

However, Kuper pointed out that language barriers, regulations and incentives for international investors, and the challenge of dealing with corruption, were key challenges to invest in the region.

"It needs a sustained effort going forward," he said.

The fund, with offices from Sydney to Edinburgh, is backed by billionaire George Soros and e-bay founder Pierre Omidyar, as well as a consortium of commercial and development banks, pension funds and reinsurers -- including JP Morgan, Scor and Flagstone Re.

LeapFrog has made three investments so far, including $7 million in South Africa's AllLife in 2009, $14 million in micro insurer Apollo Investment in Kenya this year and $15 million in India's Shriram Group financial services business in September 2011. (Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)