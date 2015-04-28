JAKARTA, April 28 Private equity firm LeapFrog Investments is leading a $45 million investment in Indonesian financial services provider Reliance Capital Management with the aim of taking it public, a senior executive told Reuters.

LeapFrog's first investment in Indonesia is aimed at tapping the rising middle class in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the firm's partner and Southeast Asia head Michael Fernandes said in an interview in Jakarta.

Over the next year, LeapFrog expects to invest a further $100 million mainly in the insurance-related sector in Asian countries such as Indonesia, India, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, said Fernandes, the former India country head for Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd . (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)