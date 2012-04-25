(Adds comments from conference call, background, updates share
price)
* Q1 EPS $1.28 vs $1.26 year ago
* Q1 rev at $825.6 mln vs est $831.7 mln
* Shares down as much as 8 pct in aftermarket trade
April 25 Leap Wireless International
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the wireless
provider's churn rate, or the number of customer cancellations,
increased, and said it expects the number to rise further in the
second quarter
Customer churn for the first quarter was 3.3 percent, up
from 3.1 percent for the first quarter of 2011.
Chief Executive Doug Hutcheson said on a conference call he
expects the second-quarter churn rate to approach that of the
same quarter last year. Leap had reported a churn rate of 4.2
percent in the second quarter of 2011.
Hutcheson added that the lower tenure customers tend to
create a slightly higher churn, and the company will continue to
see the upward trend.
The company also added that it expects the improvement in
average revenue per user (ARPU) to slow sequentially, as it sees
demand for smart devices slowing down.
Smart devices are used to browse the internet and for voice
and video communication and connect to the Internet via WiFi, 3G
or 4G.
Leap, which focuses on cost conscious customers, has been
hit by increasing competition in the low-cost market that has
forced some service providers to shift their strategy towards
smartphones -- one that requires additional spectrum.
U.S. wireless service providers say they are in dire need of
more airwaves in order to support the heavy demand for data
services such as mobile video.
Leap is also facing the heat as bigger rivals such as
Verizon Wireless, owned by Verizon Communications Inc,
and AT&T Inc are getting more interested in prepaid
customers.
WEAK FIRST QUARTER
The wireless provider posted a loss attributable to common
stockholders of $98.4 million or $1.28 per share, compared with
a loss of $96.2 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago
quarter.
Revenue rose about 6 percent to $825.6 million, below Wall
Street expectations for $831.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Leap's revenue missed analysts' estimates for the fourth
consecutive quarter.
Leap said it added 258,000 net new wireless customers in the
quarter compared with a average analyst estimate of 288,000 from
five analysts contacted by Reuters.
Leap shares have fallen 19 percent since the company
reported disappointing churn rates and revenue on Feb. 16.
They were trading down as much as 8 percent at $7.10 in
aftermarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $7.71 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)