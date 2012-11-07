(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Leap posted a net profit due to a
recent gain, and not because of a rise in demand for its
high-speed broadband services)
Nov 7 Low-cost mobile firm Leap Wireless
International Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared
with a year-ago loss, helped by a nearly $130 million net gain
from a recent spectrum sale to Verizon Wireless.
The company reported a net profit of $25 million
attributable to common stockholders, or 32 cents per share, for
the third quarter, compared with a loss of $68.8 million, or 90
cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)