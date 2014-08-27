Aug 27 Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, said it would buy automotive leather supplier Eagle Ottawa LLC in a deal valued at $850 million, to strengthen its seats business.

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Eagle Ottawa's customers include top automakers such as Ford Motor Co, BMW, General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co, Lear said in a statement. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)