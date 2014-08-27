BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
Aug 27 Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, said it would buy automotive leather supplier Eagle Ottawa LLC in a deal valued at $850 million, to strengthen its seats business.
Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Eagle Ottawa's customers include top automakers such as Ford Motor Co, BMW, General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co, Lear said in a statement. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.