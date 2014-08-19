Aug 19 Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats
and electrical power systems, is nearing a deal to buy Eagle
Ottawa LLC, a supplier of premium automotive leather, for more
than $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
A deal for Eagle Ottawa, owned by Milwaukee-based investment
firm Everett Smith Group Ltd, could be announced in the next
couple of weeks, the report said. (on.wsj.com/VEcPlu)
Both Lear and Eagle Ottawa were not immediately available
for comment.
Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Eagle Ottawa's leather products
are used in car brands such as BMW, Buick, Honda, Volvo,
Renault, Chrysler and Mercedes-Benz.
Southfield, Michigan-based Lear counts Ford Motor Co,
General Motors Co and BMW AG as its largest
customers. The three companies represented 54 percent of Lear's
sales in 2013.
Lear in 2006 expanded its leather operations with the
introduction of its Aventino premium leather for seat
ventilation and customizable fabric, the Journal reported.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)