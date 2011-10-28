(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Auto parts maker Lear Corp posted
a higher quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast as
it expects industry output to increase further.
Lear, which makes seating and electrical power management
systems, expects 2011 sales of $13.8-$14.1 billion and adjusted
earnings of $5.05 to $5.35 a share.
It had earlier expected adjusted earnings of $4.95-$5.30 a
share and revenue of $13.4-$13.8 billion for the year.
It expects industry vehicle production of 12.9 million units
in North America, up 2 percent from its prior outlook, and 18.1
million units in Europe, up 1 percent from earlier estimates.
The company's third-quarter net income rose to $100.7
million, or 95 cents a share, from $95.3 million, or 85 cents a
share, a year ago.
Quarterly sales jumped 23 percent to $3.46 billion.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)