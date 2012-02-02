* Lear reaffirms 2012 revenue outlook
* Says development costs, price cuts hurting margins
* Q4 profit beats, sales rise
(Adds conference call details, analyst comments, updates
shares)
By Ritika Rai
Feb 2 Auto parts maker Lear Corp
stood by its 2012 revenue forecast but said margins at its key
seating segment will moderate in the first half on product
development costs and customer price cuts.
Lear expects 2012 margins at its seating business -- which
contributes about 77 percent to its revenue -- to be 6.5 percent
to 7 percent, down from 7.2 percent a year ago.
The segment saw net sales rise 8 percent to $2.7 billion in
the fourth quarter, mainly because of the addition of new
business.
The company expects performance improvements and other
cost-saving actions to offset price reductions and improve
margins in the second half, interim CFO Jason Cardew said on an
analyst call.
Guggenheim Securities analyst Matthew Stover said the margin
improvement story at Lear is intact and sees the seating
business as a strong source of cashflow for the company.
Lear backed its full-year sales forecast of $13.85 billion
to $14.35 billion, which is below analysts' estimates of $14.56
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Southfield, Michigan-based Lear expects capital spending of
about $425 million for the year.
For the October-December quarter, Lear's net income fell to
$106.5 million, or $1.03 a share, from $117.1 million, or $1.08
a share, last year.
Sales rose 11 percent to $3.51 billion, while analysts
expected $3.48 billion
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.26 a share,
topping analysts' estimates of $1.18 a share.
On Thursday, another auto parts maker Tenneco Inc
posted a quarterly profit and said it expects its global
original equipment revenue to increase to $10-$11.5 billion by
2016.
Tenneco shares jumped as much as 7 percent to $34.82 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lear's shares were down slightly at $42.73.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)