* Lear reaffirms 2012 revenue outlook

* Says development costs, price cuts hurting margins

* Q4 profit beats, sales rise (Adds conference call details, analyst comments, updates shares)

By Ritika Rai

Feb 2 Auto parts maker Lear Corp stood by its 2012 revenue forecast but said margins at its key seating segment will moderate in the first half on product development costs and customer price cuts.

Lear expects 2012 margins at its seating business -- which contributes about 77 percent to its revenue -- to be 6.5 percent to 7 percent, down from 7.2 percent a year ago.

The segment saw net sales rise 8 percent to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter, mainly because of the addition of new business.

The company expects performance improvements and other cost-saving actions to offset price reductions and improve margins in the second half, interim CFO Jason Cardew said on an analyst call.

Guggenheim Securities analyst Matthew Stover said the margin improvement story at Lear is intact and sees the seating business as a strong source of cashflow for the company.

Lear backed its full-year sales forecast of $13.85 billion to $14.35 billion, which is below analysts' estimates of $14.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Southfield, Michigan-based Lear expects capital spending of about $425 million for the year.

For the October-December quarter, Lear's net income fell to $106.5 million, or $1.03 a share, from $117.1 million, or $1.08 a share, last year.

Sales rose 11 percent to $3.51 billion, while analysts expected $3.48 billion

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.26 a share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.18 a share.

On Thursday, another auto parts maker Tenneco Inc posted a quarterly profit and said it expects its global original equipment revenue to increase to $10-$11.5 billion by 2016.

Tenneco shares jumped as much as 7 percent to $34.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lear's shares were down slightly at $42.73. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)