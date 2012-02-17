Feb 17 Lear Corp said Jeffrey
Vanneste will join the auto parts maker as its new chief
financial officer on March 15.
Vanneste, who returns to the company after 5 years, joins
from International Automotive Components Group (IAC), owned by
billionaire Wilbur Ross.
Vanneste would replace interim CFO Jason Cardew. Before
Cardew, current Chief Executive Officer Matt Simoncini held the
position.
Vanneste had worked at Lear for over 15 years before leaving
the company to join IAC in 2007.
The Southfield, Michigan-based company's shares were trading
down about 1 percent at $46.06 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)