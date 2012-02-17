Feb 17 Lear Corp said Jeffrey Vanneste will join the auto parts maker as its new chief financial officer on March 15.

Vanneste, who returns to the company after 5 years, joins from International Automotive Components Group (IAC), owned by billionaire Wilbur Ross.

Vanneste would replace interim CFO Jason Cardew. Before Cardew, current Chief Executive Officer Matt Simoncini held the position.

Vanneste had worked at Lear for over 15 years before leaving the company to join IAC in 2007.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company's shares were trading down about 1 percent at $46.06 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)