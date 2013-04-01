April 1 Auto parts maker Lear Corp
avoided a proxy battle with investors Marcato Capital Management
LLC and Oskie Capital Management LLC by agreeing to increase and
quicken the pace of its share buyback program, and add a new
board member.
The company said it would accelerate its existing $1 billion
repurchase program, and start on a new $750 million buyback
program immediately after.
The shareholders have withdrawn their slate of board
nominees and will support Lear's nominees, the company said.
Lear has agreed to expand its board to nine from eight.
Marcato - run by Mick McGuire, one of activist investor
William Ackman's former partners - in February reported a 5.2
percent stake in Lear and said it planned to nominate candidates
to the board.