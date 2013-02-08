UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 8 Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management reported a 5.2 percent stake in auto parts maker Lear Corp as of Feb. 6 and said it planned to nominate candidates to the board.
Marcato - run by Mick McGuire, one of activist investor William Ackman's former partners - is now the third largest shareholder in the company, behind Blackrock Inc and Robeco Investment Management.
Blackrock holds 7.45 percent of Lear and Robeco Investment Management 5.3 pct, according to recent regulatory filings.
Lear said on Thursday it would accelerate its previously authorized share repurchases and increase its dividend.
Marcato would engage in discussions with the management and the board regarding the nomination of directors, the fund said in a filing on Friday.
Last week, Lear, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations.
The company's shares, which have gained 19 percent in value in the last three months, closed at $50.77 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.