Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
Jan 31 Lear Corp reported a 14 percent increase in quarterly revenue as a rise in U.S. vehicle sales boosted demand for its car seats and electrical power systems.
Net income attributable to Lear fell to $72.8 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $881.9 million, or $9.00 per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a $767 million tax benefit from a reversal of valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets in the United States.
Excluding items, Lear earned $1.55 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Revenue rose to $4.26 billion from $3.72 billion a year earlier.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.