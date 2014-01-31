Jan 31 Lear Corp reported a 14 percent increase in quarterly revenue as a rise in U.S. vehicle sales boosted demand for its car seats and electrical power systems.

Net income attributable to Lear fell to $72.8 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $881.9 million, or $9.00 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a $767 million tax benefit from a reversal of valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets in the United States.

Excluding items, Lear earned $1.55 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue rose to $4.26 billion from $3.72 billion a year earlier.