Sept 13 Workers at a Lear Corp plant in
Indiana that makes parts for Ford Motor Co went on strike
Saturday, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The plant in Hammond, Indiana, employs 760 and supplies
automotive seats for Ford's Explorer and Taurus cars, said the
newspaper, citing a representative with the United Auto Workers.
The strike may affect several thousand workers who depend on the
Indiana factory, according to the Tribune.
The Lear workers, who make $11 to $14 per hour, are
demanding higher wages, said the report, citing the union.
Representatives at Lear, Ford and the union were not
immediately available for comment.
The union has been negotiating with Lear since early August,
when their contract expired. Lear is offering the workers a 6
percent to 8 percent salary increase, said the Tribune, citing
Mel Stephens, a senior vice president at Lear. Lear is ready to
resume negotiations, he said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Writing
by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Bernard Orr)