AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch leasing company LeasePlan said its Italian unit had been visited on Wednesday by the Italian competition authority (AGCM), which was carrying out an investigation into companies active in the Italian long-term renting industry.

The leasing and fleet management company, which was sold last week by carmaker Volkswagen and German bank Metzler to a consortium of institutional investors, said it would cooperate with the investigation.

"LeasePlan takes the investigation by the competition authority very seriously," the company said in a statement. "The company will refrain from further comment. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter)