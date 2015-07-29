(Releads with Italian antitrust statement)
ROME/AMSTERDAM, July 29 Italy's antitrust
watchdog has opened an investigation into eight long-term car
rental companies for possible breach of competition rules, the
agency said on Wednesday.
"The inquiry aims to ascertain whether the companies
coordinated their commercial strategies by exchanging sensitive
information," the watchdog said in a statement.
Industry lobby Aniasa may have also played a role in helping
rivals coordinate, it said.
In addition to Aniasa, the inquiry targets Ald Automotive
Italia, part of French bank Societe Generale ; Alphabet
Italia Fleet Management, which belongs to German car maker BMW
; and BNP Paribas' Arval Service Lease
Italia.
It further concerns Europcar Italia, Hertz Italiana, Avis
Budget Group's Maggiore Rent, the Italian unit of Dutch
leasing company LeasePlan; and Win Rent, partly owned by Italian
bank Intesa Sanpaolo.
On Wednesday, Dutch leasing company LeasePlan said its
Italian unit had been visited by the authority.
The leasing and fleet management company, which was sold
last week by carmaker Volkswagen and German bank Metzler to a
consortium of institutional investors, said it would cooperate
with the investigation.
"LeasePlan takes the investigation by the competition
authority very seriously," LeasePlan said in a statement. "The
company will refrain from further comment."
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome and Thomas Escritt in
Amsterdam; Editing by Mark Heinrich)