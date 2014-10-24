Oct 24 Leasing Experts SA

* Says Marcin Pawlowski buys 1 million series D shares of company

* Says Marcin Pawlowski raises his stake in company to 75.92 percent (or 2,125,633 shares) from 62.54 percent (or 1,125,633 shares)