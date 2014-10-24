BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp files for non-timely 10-k
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
Oct 24 Leasing Experts SA
* Says Marcin Pawlowski buys 1 million series D shares of company
* Says Marcin Pawlowski raises his stake in company to 75.92 percent (or 2,125,633 shares) from 62.54 percent (or 1,125,633 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Melcor developments ltd - board appointed darin rayburn as president and ceo effective april 15, 2017