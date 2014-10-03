Oct 3 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Says it has the intention to change its status in order to adopt the status of a public regulated real estate company

* Says it will convene extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 6 to change amendments in view of the proposed change of regulatory status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)