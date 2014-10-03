UPDATE 2-U.S. Republican healthcare overhaul clears another House hurdle
* Speaker Ryan says bill "on track and on schedule" (Recasts first paragraph, adds comments from Speaker Ryan, panel members)
Oct 3 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :
* Says it has the intention to change its status in order to adopt the status of a public regulated real estate company
* Says it will convene extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 6 to change amendments in view of the proposed change of regulatory status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Speaker Ryan says bill "on track and on schedule" (Recasts first paragraph, adds comments from Speaker Ryan, panel members)
MADRID, March 15 The Bank of Spain's former governor denied responsibility for the failure of now state-controlled Bankia's stock market listing and said he was unaware of warnings from his inspectors, the lawyer who brought the case and was present at a court hearing said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, March 16 Greece and its international creditors remain divided over the terms of a review of the country's bailout programme, a senior euro zone official said on Thursday, a gap that will prevent Athens from getting fresh financial support.