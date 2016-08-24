NEW YORK Aug 24 A U.S. court on Wednesday
rejected an appeal by victims of Hezbollah rocket attacks in
Israel who sought to hold Lebanese Canadian Bank SAL liable for
financing Hezbollah through its New York account with American
Express Bank.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said it
lacked jurisdiction over the Lebanese bank because customary
international law immunized corporations from liability from
claims brought under the federal Alien Tort Statute.
It said this was true even though the bank's alleged conduct
"touched and concerned" the United States, displacing the
presumption against applying the Alien Tort Statute to foreign
conduct.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)