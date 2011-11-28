BEIRUT Nov 28 Pilots working for
Lebanon's Middle East Airlines voted to hold a 48-hour strike
from Monday night in protest at the dismissal of a colleague
suffering from cancer.
The head of the pilot's union, Captain Fadi Khalil, said the
stoppage would affect all flights out of Beirut airport from 10
pm (2000 GMT) on Monday until 10 pm on Wednesday.
Khalil said Middle East Airlines had terminated the
contract of a captain who had worked for MEA for 38 years when
they discovered his illness.
"They didn't give him his right -- according to Lebanese law
and the internal company law -- of 75 days' sick leave on full
pay and 75 days on half pay," Khalil told Reuters.
The pilots had already delayed flights by two hours over the
weekend in an earlier protest over the employee, but decided to
step up their action on Monday. "We had a meeting at the
syndicate and decided to go on strike for 48 hours," Khalil
said.
Airline officials were not immediately available to comment
on the pilots' grievances. The airline did announce it would
continue to operate flights on Tuesday to some European
destinations, and would try to find alternative carriers for
some of the other routes.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)