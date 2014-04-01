BEIRUT, April 1 A two-hour strike by Lebanese air traffic controllers at Beirut's airport delayed over a dozen arriving and departing flights on Tuesday, airport sources said.

The air traffic controllers called for the stoppage to press for higher pay and the implementation of other demands they say had been agreed with government officials.

"If there is no response to our demands, then of course the subsequent steps will be escalatory," said Ali Hammoud, the head of a committee representing air traffic controllers, according to a statement.

Airport sources said a total of 13 flights were delayed because of the work stoppage, which ran from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (0700 GMT to 0900 GMT).

The strike coincided with the first legislative session to be held by Lebanon's parliament in about a year, during which lawmakers are expected to discuss laws regarding wages for public workers.

Day workers at the state electricity company also staged a protest in downtown Beirut outside parliament to press for improved rights.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Tom Heneghan)