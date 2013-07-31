* Extension made by decree
* Lebanon facing militia violence and political paralysis
BEIRUT, July 31 Lebanon's defence minister
extended the term of the army chief on Wednesday to avoid a
vacuum in military leadership at a time when the country is
facing violence linked to Syria's war and political paralysis.
Sectarian tensions in the government of the small
Mediterranean state have fostered instability at a time of
economic slowdown, militia violence and a Syrian refugee influx.
Prime Minister-designate Tammam Salam has been unable to
form a cabinet since March when his predecessor quit, and
parliamentary elections have been delayed until November 2014.
The extension by two years of Army Chief Jean Kahwaji's
posting as well as that of Army Chief of Staff General Walid
Salman is a significant attempt to avoid further disarray,
defence ministry sources said.
"Lebanon has stopped several attempts to ignite strife on
the domestic scene but no crucial decision has been taken by the
military establishment," caretaker Defence Minister Fayez Ghosn
said in a speech to officers, according to the Lebanese army
website.
"The ghosts of the civil war hover over our heads and
threaten the future of our country," he said, referring to
Lebanon's 15-year civil war which ended in 1990.
The extension, which takes Kahwaji's term beyond his
retirement age of 60, was made by decree. Such steps are
supposed to be approved by parliament, but parliament failed to
meet this month - another victim of the political stalemate.
Syria's war, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives, has
inflamed sectarian division in Lebanon, especially since the
Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah group joined Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in his two-year-old fight against majority Sunni
rebels.
Sunni Lebanese have fought against Hezbollah fighters and
Lebanese members of Assad's own Alawite sect since the
uprising-turned-war started in March 2011.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Laila Bassam; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)