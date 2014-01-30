(Adds details)
BEIRUT Jan 30 Lebanese lender Bank Audi
said on Thursday net profit fell 15.6 percent to $305
million, mainly as a result of costs related to launching its
banking subsidiary in Turkey.
The launch of its fully-owned subsidiary Odeabank, which
lifted the bank's consolidated assets by 15 percent to $36.1
billion, came as Audi's domestic market was hit by "economic
sluggishness" in Lebanon last year, the bank said.
Lebanese banks have been hit by the slowdown in domestic
economic growth since the start of the conflict in neighbouring
Syria nearly three years ago. Byblos Bank reported a
5.9 percent fall in profit on Tuesday.
Audi measured its 2013 profit fall at 15.6 percent based on
net earnings of $305 million last year against $361 million in
2012 excluding exceptional items.
Customer deposits rose by $4.3 billion to $31.1 billion -
also driven by the deposits growth in Turkey where Odeabank
operates 31 branches.
