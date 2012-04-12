BRIEF-Black Rock's stake in BCP falls below 2 percent after rights issue
BEIRUT, April 12 Net profit at Lebanon's Bank Audi rose 4.5 percent to $94.5 million in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2011, the bank said on Thursday.
Total assets fell in the first three months of the year to $28.66 billion from $28.73 billion, it added in a statement.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* IBM has signed a new lease contract for 7,260 sqm in Sundtkvartalet in Oslo.