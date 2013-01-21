BEIRUT Jan 21 Lebanese lender Audi Bank posted a 5 percent rise in 2012 net profit to $384 million on Monday, despite what it said were tough economic conditions in Lebanon, the Middle East and North Africa.

Consolidated assets rose by $2.6 billion during the year 2012 to reach $31.3 billion at end-December 2012, up 8.9 percent, the country's biggest lender by assets said in a statement. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Anthony Barker)