By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY May 27 A producer of Australian current
affairs programme "60 Minutes" has been sacked after a bid to
snatch two children off a busy Beirut street went awry, landing
a mother and a television crew in prison, the broadcaster said
on Friday.
Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd has faced
recriminations since the Australian woman, and the four-member
crew, were charged in Lebanon last month with kidnapping the
children in the wake of a custody dispute.
They were released from custody more than a week later,
after the Lebanese father agreed to an out of court settlement,
but an Australian child recovery contractor continues to be
held.
"This has been the gravest misadventure in the program's
history," said "60 Minutes" founder and former producer Gerald
Stone as Nine, Australia's top rated free-to-air television
station, released the results of an internal review.
"Inexcusable errors were made" that exposed the network's
staff to serious risks and the program and the network itself to
"significant reputational damage," Stone added.
Among the most serious mistakes were Nine's payment to the
child recovery contractor hired independently by the mother and
its attempt to produce the story without first consulting its
security advisers, Stone said.
Story producer Stephen Rice will leave the network
immediately, while all other staff involved in its planning and
execution have been given formal warnings, he added.
Nine Chairman Peter Costello said the board would adopt a
stiffer risk assessment process and tighter financial controls.
"It is the determination of the board to build a robust
system of checks and balances to guard against such events,"
said Costello, who was Australian Treasurer from 1996 to 2007.
The Australian contractor hired by Nine, former soldier Adam
Whittington, and three members of his business, remain in
custody in Lebanon, charged with kidnapping, the Australian
Broadcasting Corp. has said.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)