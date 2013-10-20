BRIEF-Skanska buys land in Prague for SEK 290 mln
* Says invests in land in Prague, Czech Republic, for CZK 841 mln, about SEK 290 mln
BEIRUT Oct 20 Lebanon's Bank Audi reported a 5.5 percent drop in its net profit for the first three quarters of 2013 in comparison to the same period last year.
A statement from the bank said the $261 million in net earnings were weighed down by the costs of launching its new Turkish subsidiary Odeabank. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says Central Bank Of Russia revokes license from Tatfondbank Source text: http://bit.ly/2mMYhyG
PARIS, March 3 ALD Automotive, the car leasing unit of France's Societe Generale, reported a 21 percent rise in 2016 net profit ahead of its planned initial public offering that could value the company at more than 6 billion euros.