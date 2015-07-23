BEIRUT, July 23 Lebanon's Bank Audi said on Thursday its first-half net profit was up seven percent to $202 million compared to the same period last year.

The bank said in statement its consolidated assets rose to at $42.3 billion at end of June 2015. They increased by $1.4 billion against the same period last year despite adverse political and economic conditions in the region, the bank said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by David Evans)