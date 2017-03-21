BEIRUT, March 21 Lebanon's Blom Bank is recommending a dividend of 1,500 Lebanese pounds ($1) per common share for 2016, up from 1,250 pounds a year earlier, after reporting a net profit of $463 million, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The proposal will be presented to the bank's annual general assembly on April 7, it said.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely)